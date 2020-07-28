Amber Heard Says It’s Been ‘Incredibly Painful’ To Relive Breakup With Johnny Depp During Libel Trial

After three weeks of hearings, Johnny Depp’s libel case against a British tabloid has come to a close.

However, for Amber Heard, those three weeks were “incredibly painful.”

RELATED: Lawyer Claims Johnny Depp Was Misogynistic Abuser Of Ex-Wife Amber Heard

The “Pirates of the Caribbean” star was suing News Group Newspapers, publisher of the Sun, and one of its journalists for an April 2018 article in which Depp was called a “wife-beater”.

Heard had made 14 allegations of domestic violence against the star, which he continues to deny.

Photo: Reuters

On Tuesday, the actress spoke outside the High Court in London following the conclusion of the trial.

“After obtaining a restraining order in 2016 and finalizing my divorce, I wanted to move on with my life,” Heard said.

“I did not file this lawsuit and, despite its significance, I would have preferred not to be in court.”

RELATED: Johnny Depp’s Lawyers Call Amber Heard’s Abuse Claims A ‘Set Of Lies’

Added the 34-year-old: “It has been incredibly painful to relive the breakup of my relationship, have my motives and my truth questioned, and the most traumatic and intimate details of my life with Johnny shared in court and broadcast to the entire world.

“I stand by my testimony and I now place my faith in British justice.”

She continued: “Although I did not bring this lawsuit, I am aware of the precious resources being consumed by his litigation and will be glad to see those resources re-directed to more important legal matters delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

RELATED: Amber Heard Accuses Depp of Throwing Bottles Like ‘Grenades’

The actress also thanked her dedicated legal team, the court staff, and the police who “have been so sensitive in ensuring my protection so that that I could testify in safety.

“Finally, my heartfelt thanks for all of the tremendous outpouring of support that I have received and the many messages from around the world. You have given me so much strength and I send it back to you.”

Photo: Reuters

Although this trial has reached its conclusion, Depp is also suing Heard for $50 million in Virginia over a Washington Post story about domestic violence.

That trial is scheduled to be held next year.

RELATED: Amber Heard Says Her ‘Violent’ Father Was A ‘Saint’ Compared To Johnny Depp In Texts Previously Sent To Her Mother

Watch Heard’s full address above.