Brooklyn Beckham Reflects On Proposing To Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn Beckham is offering fans a look at his intimate summer proposal.

On Monday, Beckham uploaded a number of photos from his proposal to fiancee Nicola Peltz. One Instagram photo shows Beckham, 21, proposing to Peltz, 25. In another, the two share a loving kiss.

“Can’t imagine a life without you, baby,” Beckham captioned the series of photos. “You make me feel so special and make me laugh all the time x I will always take care of you and will always have your back.”

Beckham and Peltz got engaged earlier this month. The son of Victoria and David Beckham popped the question with an estimated five-carat emerald-cut ring.