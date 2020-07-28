Leslie Jones Hilariously Flubs Telling Laverne Cox She Was Nominated For An Emmy

Leslie Jones announced the 2020 Emmy nominations on Tuesday and one moment didn’t go very smoothly.

The “Saturday Night Live” alum hosted the virtual special with Laverne Cox, Josh Gad, and Tatiana Maslany, who all joined her via Zoom.

But while trying to surprise Cox with the news that she herself was nominated for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series for her role in Netflix’s “Orange Is The New Black”, Jones majorly flubbed the announcement.

RELATED: 2020 Emmy Nominees: ‘The Mandalorian’, ‘Schitt’s Creek’, ‘Watchmen’ And More Make The Cut

Leslie Jones told Laverne Cox she’s nominated for an Emmy live on air — and it didn’t exactly go as planned pic.twitter.com/cnB1uObtRr — NowThis (@nowthisnews) July 28, 2020

First, Jonas told Cox she was nominated in the Best Drama Series category, then said Best Actress, and finally, she got it right with Guest Actress.

“I was supposed to do that way smoother,” Jones later laughed.

Check out all the Emmy nominations here.