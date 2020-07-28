Bollywood Star Vows To ‘Exterminate’ Trolls Wishing Him Dead After Contracting COVID-19

For some, battling something like COVID-19 renews their appreciation for life, for Amitabh Bachchan it invokes vengeance.

RELATED: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Daughter Have Fully Recovered From COVID-19

Bachchan, a Bollywood star, is fuming over how he was treated by internet trolls after contracting the novel coronavirus. The actor and his son, Abhishek, have spent more than two weeks in a Mumbai hospital as a consequence of the disease; meanwhile, his daughter-in-law and granddaughter were discharged on Monday, per the Guardian.

Bachchan said he received mail praying for his death. In response, the Bollywood star asked his “family” of social media followers to rise against the trolls.

“That extended family shall in the flash of an eye become ‘extermination family’,” he warned.

RELATED: Doja Cat Admits She Had COVID-19 After Mocking The Virus

Bachchan has generally been very positive on social media, thanking fans and medical professionals for caring for him and his family. India currently has the third-most total cases of COVID-19.