Diane von Fürstenberg Insists She Intends ‘To Pay Employees In Full’ As She Discusses Coronavirus Struggles In Candid Post

Diane von Fürstenberg got candid about her struggles amid the coronavirus pandemic in a lengthy social media post.

The fashion designer, 73, shared a photo of a recent New York Times report revealing her financial struggles.

Despite reportedly laying off 75 per cent of the company’s 400-person staff and closing 18 of its 19 retail stores in recent months, Fürstenberg was full of hope in her Instagram post.

Her message included, “We intend to pay all our employees in full, including severance. (I also want to say we have taken no government funds throughout).”

RELATED: Armani Holds Fashion Show In Empty Venue Due To Coronavirus Fear

“As everybody I have had painful months trying to untangle huge difficulties. I had to close many stores and shrink operations, but DVF will go on,” she continued.

Fürstenberg concluded, “Owning my vulnerability through these hard times and learning from it will make me and my brand stronger,” with her thanking her consumers and partners who have supported her over the years.

The designer’s comments come after Business of Fashion previously released a report about people being laid off within the company; it also claimed it would now be refocusing its prospects on China.