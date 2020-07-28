Angelica Ross Addresses Her ‘Pose’ Emmy Snub On Instagram Live

Angelica Ross is reacting to her Emmys snub in a live Instagram post.

The transgender actress, 39, took to Instagram on Tuesday following the announcement of the 2020 Emmy nominations admitting she feels hurt that she wasn’t recognized for her role on “Pose”.

In a short video shared to social media, Ross got emotional: “I want you to know from the jump that these tears are not about an award or a nomination.”

For Ross, the issue is much bigger than a nom: “Ultimately, I need y’all to understand that I’m so tired – those of you who know me know I’m not just working on screen or behind screen but I’m working around the clock to get our society to value trans lives and Black trans lives. ”

Angelica Ross acknowledges her Emmy snub on Instagram Live. 😢 pic.twitter.com/oIR3U2F3dr — AHS Daily (@ahsfxdaily) July 28, 2020

She added, “I feel what I feel because I feel there is nothing we can do.”

While Ross didn’t earn a nom for her role as Candy on “Pose”, her co-star Billy Porter did for Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series.