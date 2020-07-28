Rainn Wilson Supplies The Facts In ‘An Idiot’s Guide To Climate Change’

Rainn Wilson is helping the layman understand the climate crisis.

On Tuesday, the former “Office” star debuted the trailer for his new docuseries “An Idiot’s Guide to Climate Change”.

RELATED: Rainn Wilson Puts Billie Eilish Through Round 2 Of ‘The Office’ Trivia

The six-episode series from Wilson’s SoulPancake studio will air on YouTube and will help viewers understand the threat our planet is facing and how we can protect it.

“Before our current devastating pandemic, I took a trip to Greenland with some climate scientists to explore that other devastating future pandemic – climate change,” Wilson told Deadline. “I knew nothing about climate science and global warming, and I’d never seen a glacier before. The amazing, fun, and terrifying journey seen in ‘An Idiots Guide to Climate Change’ really opened my eyes. It was my idiotic way of exploring this extremely non-idiotic issue.”

RELATED: John Krasinski Reveals To Former Co-Star Rainn Wilson Why He Sold ‘Some Good News’ To CBS

Among the guests on Wilson’s show are climate activist Greta Thunberg, astronomer Sævar Helgi Bragason, Arctic scientist Dr. David Hik, Lancaster University Professor of Sustainability Dr. Gail Whiteman, atmospheric scientist Dr. Jennifer Francis and Future Coalition executive director Katie Eder.