Mindy Kaling Reacts To The Emmys Snubbing ‘Never Have I Ever’

By Corey Atad.

Photo: Lara Solanki/Netflix
Photo: Lara Solanki/Netflix

Mindy Kaling isn’t sweating her Emmys snub.

On Tuesday, the TV creator’s teen comedy “Never Have I Ever” failed to receive any nominations for the 2020 Emmys.

Responding to the lack of awards attention, Kaling responded to a Twitter user, suggesting the show might “always seem ethnic” to certain people.

The show stars Canadian Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi, an Indian-American teenager dealing with love and loss in high school, all with Kaling’s signature sense of humour.

Despite no nods for “Never Have I Ever”, Netflix managed to pull in an incredible 160 nominations across all categories for shows like “The Crown”, “Ozark”, “Stranger Things” and “Dead to Me”.

