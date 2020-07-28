Derek Hough Reacts To The ‘DWTS’ Switch Up: ‘I Was Pretty Shocked’

Derek Hough is addressing the recent shake-up to the “Dancing With The Stars” lineup.

Joining Bevy Smith on Radio Andy’s “Bevelations”, the former “DWTS” pro opened up about being “shocked” after hearing the news that Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews will not be returning to co-host season 12 this fall.

“I was pretty shocked,” Hough admitted. “Tom Bergeron is such a staple ‘Dancing With The Stars’ and he’s a good friend of mine. He’s just a good man.”

But Hough says he’s excited to see what new host, Tyra Branks, brings to the iconic show: “In the entertainment industry nothing is certain, there is always those efforts to sort of reinvigorate and switch things up so it’s also understandable.”

“I think she’s fantastic,” he added. “She was a fantastic host on ‘American’s Got Talent’ so I feel optimistic for that switch up.”

Hough served as one of the professional ballroom dancers for multiple seasons between 2007 and 2016. He won a record six times with his celebrity partners.