Mark Duplass Says ‘The Morning Show’ Is Being Rewritten To Include COVID-19 Pandemic, Reacts To Emmy Nominations

Season 1 of “The Morning Show” is currently being rewritten to include the COVID-19 pandemic according to series star Mark Duplass.

Duplass, who was among the 2020 Emmy nominees announced Tuesday morning, calls the rewriting of season 2 “crazy” because the Apple TV+ show also went through rewrites to include the #MeToo movement in its debut season.

“We shot two episodes before we shut down due to the pandemic but I know that they’re also rewriting, which is crazy because that’s what happened in the first season,” he tells Deadline. “They had a whole set of scripts [then] and they rewrote everything to include the #MeToo movement, and now we’ve got other, larger, global phenomenon to deal with. I don’t know what they’re doing but I know they’re rewriting.”

“The Morning Show” nabbed a total of nine Emmy nominations, including one for Duplass for Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. But the actor says he’s disappointed at the lack of recognition for his co-stars, Reese Witherspoon, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Karen Pittman and Desean Terry.

“I’m bummed about Reese, I’m bummed about Karen Pittman, I’m bummed about Gugu and I’m bummed about Desean Terry. I’m bummed about all of my scene partners,” he says. “They all put in great performances. Some of them are flashier and some of them talked more for certain reasons, and I know it sounds cliché, but the truth is, to single them out is sort of a crazy process.”

Duplass continues to sing the praises of his co-stars, going as far as to say that he would like to win the Emmy just to be able to hand it over to Pittman.

“There’s no doubt in my mind that what Gugu did as a performer was so worthy of that recognition. And I feel the same way about Karen Pittman, who had a much quieter and more subtle storyline. The internal turmoil she had to deal with every day, arriving to a position of power as a Black woman in that industry,” he says, adding, “And the subtlety, when you watch her performance. The best thing in the world that could happen to me is I could win this trophy and literally just walk it over to Karen’s house and stick it right on her front porch.”

It’s not just the women in front of the camera Duplass is proud of, it’s the female leadership behind the scenes at “The Morning Show” that he’s also happy to shine the light on.

“I’m really happy that we get to tell a story like this on a big platform like Apple TV+ with some amazing women in leadership roles who get to do it through their lens. It’s overdue,” he adds.