BTS’ Jungkook Does Justin Bieber And Dan + Shay Justice With ‘10,000 Hours’ Cover

Jungkook of BTS is putting his best foot forward on this cover of Justin Bieber and Dan + Shay’s “10,000 Hours”.

Jungkook, 22, uploaded his “10,000 Hours” cover to Soundcloud on Tuesday. The song has netted 1.95 million streams in just four hours. The official BTS Twitter account shared the song with the caption, “10,000 Hours Repeat.”

The BTS members’ naturally sweet vocals go perfectly with the delicate song originally released by Bieber and Dan + Shay in October.

“10,000 Hours” serves as the lead single from Dan + Shay’s upcoming fourth studio album.