Eugene And Dan Levy React To ‘Schitt’s Creek”s 15 Emmy Nominations: ‘It’s A Very Cool Day’

It’s been a huge day for the “Schitt’s Creek” family.

Following the announcement of the 2020 Emmy nominees on Wednesday, the hit comedy series nabbed 15 nods, including acting recognitions for father-son duo Eugene and Dan Levy.

The pair chatted with ET Canada’s Carlos Bustamante on Tuesday and reacted to the exciting news.

“This whole thing is a tribute to the people who worked on our show… everyone worked very very hard on this show,” Eugene said of “Schitt’s Creek”, which wrapped its sixth and final season earlier this year. “What a perfect time to peak.”

“It’s a very cool day!” Dan added.

“In addition to my own nominations, the fact that so many members of our team got nominations is all you can really ask for. I mean, in the last season of a show, you just want to do your team proud,” Dan continued, while Eugene said, “We never expected we would ever reach this level of recognition, especially from the industry. It was the perfect time to bow out.”

And while Dan and Eugene are so proud of the “Schitt’s Creek” family, Eugene is especially proud of Dan.

“There aren’t many words to describe how proud I am of him,” he said. “This is a tribute to Daniel as well. He really got us to where we are. It’s been such a joy and pleasure to watch him.”

And Dan thanked the fans: “It’s a remarkable thing to see how far our show has come and that has a lot to do with our fans. In addition to supporting the show they supported the message. So to have this happen really is the icing. I’m still in a bit of shock.”

Take a look at all the nominees below: