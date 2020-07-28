Tamar Braxton’s New Series ‘Get Ya Life!’ Postponed Following Her Hospitalization

Tamar Braxton’s new series “Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life!” will not premiere on July 30 as originally expected.

The WE TV show was expected to premiere this week but “Get Ya Life!” will instead debut on Sept. 10. The decision to push the program back follows Braxton’s hospitalization after being found unresponsive from a possible overdose.

“Tamar Braxton has been an incredibly important member of the WE tv family for more than a decade, and our first concern is for her recovery and well-being,” a rep for WE TV told TheWrap. “Given the current situation, we are postponing the premiere of ‘Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life!’ until September 10.”

“This series was conceived by Tamar and is a real portrait of a dynamic woman juggling the demands of being a single mother, a new relationship and her career,” the rep added. “We know, when the time is right, Tamar’s fans will relate to seeing this honest portrait of her life, but – at this moment – we are joining with her fans and sending strength and healing in the hope that she is getting the support and help she needs at this difficult time.”

Braxton was hospitalized on July 16 after being found unresponsive at her Los Angeles residence.

