Heidi Klum Spills On The Changes To ‘AGT’ Production Amid COVID-19

Heidi Klum is giving “America’s Got Talent” fans an inside look at what production looks like amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The model-turned-“AGT” judge chatted with People about the new precautions and how production is constantly making changes to ensure the health of the cast and crew.

“Every day we seem to wake up to a new surprise,” the 47-year-old star admitted. “I am so grateful that our producers and crew are finding creative ways to shoot while keeping everyone’s safety in mind. I know it can’t be easy.”

RELATED: Heidi Klum Talks COVID-19 Scare While Sofia Vergara Discusses Joe Manganiello’s ‘Dungeons And Dragons’ Club

“We shot this episode on a drive-in movie set and I thought that was a great way to keep us distanced but still keep it looking fun for the viewers at home,” Klum explained. “It may not look like our usual ‘AGT’ set, but it gives new energy to the show. I love it. I am truly thankful that we can even record the show and keep on showcasing this amazing talent.”

But she wants fans assured that production has been doing every measure for the cast and crew’s safety since resuming in June.

“Production followed the current protocols for getting back to set and upon arrival, we followed all health and safety guidelines to ensure everyone’s safety,” she revealed. “I think it goes without saying that everyone on the ‘AGT’ team is thankful to be working and putting on a show for America.”

Klum rejoins longtime judges Simon Cowell and Howie Mandell this season, as well as, newcomer Sofia Vergara.