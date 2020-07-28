Ryan Reynolds Teases ‘Deadpool’ Fans On Why Third Movie Is Delayed

Ryan Reynolds is channelling his “Deadpool” character for his latest social media stunt.

The actor teased fans with a hilarious video, spoofing Netflix’s latest hit “Unsolved Mysteries”, revealing why an upcoming third instalment is so delayed.

While honouring the anniversary of the original film’s test footage leak, Reynolds says the delay is because of that leak.

“It’s why the next #Deadpool film is taking so long,” he captioned a clip of “Deadpool” footage in the style of “Unsolved Mysteries” opening titles. “Still trying to solve this. Happy #Leakaversary.”

The last “Deadpool” movie came out in 2018.

