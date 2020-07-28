Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly Seemingly Confirm Romance: ‘Waited For Eternity To Find You Again’

It appears as if the word “rumoured” can be removed from reports that Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are a couple.

On Tuesday, the rapper, 30, shared a photo of himself and Fox, 34, on Instagram, their arms wrapped around each other while they both stick out their tongues.

“Waited for eternity to find you again … 🔪💫❤️🔪,” he wrote in the caption.

In a joint interview last week with Lala Kent and Randall Emmett’s podcast, “Give Them Lala … With Randall”, Fox and Kelly — whose real name is Colson Baker — discussed their upcoming movie “Midnight in the Switchgrass”.

“I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame,” said Fox of Kelly. “Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time. So we’re actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I said that to him almost immediately, because I felt it right away.”

She added: “I think it was the second day [of filming]. I asked him to come into my trailer for lunch, and I put him through all of this astrology stuff,” Fox continues. “I went deep right away. I knew before I even did his chart, I said to him, he has a Pisces moon. I could tell by his energy.”