Meghan McCain, Whoopi Goldberg Fire Up Argument On ‘The View’

Meghan McCain spent her morning on “The View” at odds with Whoopi Goldberg.

The co-hosts got heated during a discussion about the Women’s March and their interviews with its organizers. According to McCain, Goldberg was not present during her first interview with Tamika Mallory.

“As a conservative woman, there’s always a level of skepticism because we are never invited into circles, traditionally,” McCain explained. “In the Women’s March, we were literally not invited to join and told to stay home if you’re pro-life.”

Adding, “It ended up being that the leaders of the Women’s March had strong ties to Farrakhan and a lot of anti-Semitic, and in my opinion, extremely problematic and controversial views.”

But when Goldberg interrupted, claiming it was only “one of the women had strong ties [to Louis Farrakhan], not both of them,” McCain attempted to correct her, telling her co-host to “watch the tape of me interviewing them on the show” and decide for herself.

“Yeah, I was there,” replied Goldberg. “You were not,” fired back McCain.

After a bit of arguing about whether Goldberg was really there, McCain continued her point, “I will get it for you so you can see what I’m talking about,” she said. “This is my point though! I have a problem with the Women’s March, other people don’t — this is why this topic is ridiculous. Because again, conservative women, we just don’t have voices in places like this.”

It seems both were right in the end, McCain first interviewed Mallory about her ties to Louis Farrakhan in March 2018, Goldberg was not there. But when Mallory returned to the show in January 2019, Goldberg was there.