Two game show favourites are returning to the studio after being sidelined for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As Deadline reports, “Wheel of Fortune” and “Jeopardy!” are both set to begin taping.

However, some adjustments have been made to accommodate social distancing requirements within the shows’ respective studios.

According to a source, the “Wheel of Fortune” wheel “has been redesigned to provide proper social distancing between contestants,” while the “Jeopardy!” stage has likewise been rejigged to provide more space between the contestants’ podiums.

Other nods to COVID-19 include: only essential staff and crew allowed onstage; PPE provided for everyone behind the scenes; regular testing for all staff and crew; and testing of contestants before they arrive at the studio to tape.

“Jeopardy!” is slated to film five episodes a day over the course of two days, and is expected to be back in the studio this week.

Meanwhile, “Wheel” is scheduled to begin taping next week.

“’Wheel of Fortune’ and ‘Jeopardy!’ are returning to the studio to tape episodes for the shows’ upcoming seasons,” a studio spokeswoman told Deadline.

“The productions have protocols in place in accordance with current government guidelines to protect contestants, staff, crew and talent from the spread of COVID-19,” the spokeswoman added. “While some things may have changed behind the scenes and on the set to keep everyone safe, fans can expect to see the same ‘Wheel of Fortune’ and ‘Jeopardy!’ they have come to love when the season starts.”