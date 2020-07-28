‘GLOW’ Star Betty Gilpin Reacts To 3rd Emmy Nomination By Reminding That ‘The Cops Who Killed Breonna Taylor Still Have Not Been Arrested’

Betty Gilpin was among the honoured actors to awaken to news of an Emmy nomination Tuesday morning.

For the star of Netflix wrestling comedy “GLOW”, this marks her third nomination in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series category.

Gilpin celebrated the nomination with a statement that joked about being in quarantine during the COVID-19 pandemic and ended on a serious note by mentioning Breonna Taylor, the Louisville woman who was shot dead by police who entered her home with a no-knock warrant.

“To the Television Academy — how dare you. I really can’t stress enough how much of a threat this nomination is to my current quarantine brand of pasta and sad,” Gilpin wrote. “In the Time Before, being born with a healthy protective emotional wall missing meant I got to channel that into pretend time in exchange for health insurance and claps,” she continued.

“Until today, apparently here in the apocalypse, these skills were about as meaningful as a worm’s hymn in a canyon,” she added, concluding, “I’d like to thank the cast and crew, and the Academy, and seasonal depression, and honestly Nathan Lane, and before this nomination phoenixes me out of mediocrity and I explode into ribbons just real quick the cops who killed Breonna Taylor still have not been arrested.”

GIlpin began the tradition of hilarious responses to Emmy nods when she received her first nomination in 2018.

“Greetings from a shock and denial paralysis on my living room floor,” she wrote, via Entertainment Weekly. “Thank you to the Television Academy for making me throw my phone across the room as if it was made of lava needles. I am so overwhelmed and grateful to be a part of a show where women are allowed to be their weirdest, loudest, bravest selves. I’ll probably self-sabotage in a bold and creative way before the ceremony, so I hope everyone has a lovely autumn. Thank you, thank you, thank you. What. Is. Happening.”

She followed suit when she was nominated once again in 2019.

“Having spent 32 years basing my personality on fear and sarcasm, the unbridled Shirley-Temple-on-crack joy I feel today is a massive inconvenience for me,” reported EW. “I’m so grateful to the Television Academy for this honour, and to Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch for making dreams I didn’t even know I had come true. I am a humbled, teary mess, and also thank you Mom.”