‘America’s Got Talent’: Performer Craig Reed Hooks The Judges With Lady Gaga And Hula Hoops

“America’s Got Talent” is back for the “Judge Cuts” round, and fans of the show will notice some big differences.

One of these is that the show no longer takes place within a theatre, but in an outdoor setting, with judges sitting not behind the usual table, but in director chairs separated from each other to maintain social distancing.

In addition, contestants no longer perform live onstage, but film their performances, which are viewed by the judges on a big screen as if they’re at a drive-in movie.

That was the case with Craig Reed, who served up some amazing hula hoop gymnastics, set to Lady Gaga’s “Stupid Love”.

When the performance was complete, the judges shared their opinions with Reed via Zoom.

“You live in a really crazy neighbourhood,” quipped Simon Cowell of Reed’s filmed performance, which as taped at Las Vegas’ Neon Museum.

“That was fun,” added Sofia Vergara. “I wanna do it!”‘

Heidi Klum admitted that she’s hula-hooped a lot with her children, and never found it to be easy. “I loved it,” she declared.

Howie Mandel then weighed in. “You look like a man who is trapped in a giant Slinky,” he joked, noting that at this stage in the competition performers need to “pop above and beyond, but that was pretty amazing.”

Finally, Cowell offered his take, describing Reed as “a born performer. I thought it was a fantastic audition. It was just fun.”

Viewers will discover whether Reed makes the judges’ cut in Tuesday’s edition of “AGT”.