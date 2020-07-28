Harmonica-Playing Brothers Rock ‘America’s Got Talent’ Judge Cuts

Alex and Brody Gage have been playing harmonica since they were five, and brought their impressive harp-blowing skills to the virtual stage of “America’s Got Talent” for the judge rounds.

Known collectively as Brothers Gage, the duo performed a high-octane harmonica version of LMFAO’s “Party Rock Anthem”, while also showing off a bit of fancy footwork.

Judge Howie Mandel admitted he “was never a fan of the harmonica until you guys came on the show,” admitting he’s facing “a really tough decision” about sending them through to the next round.

RELATED: ‘AGT’ Judge Cuts: Magician Stuns Simon Cowell With ‘Most Astonishing’ Trick He’s Ever Seen

Sofia Vergara found their performance “a little bit sexy,” while Heidi Klum compared it to “a music video.”

Simon Cowell didn’t sound confident they’d make it through, telling the bros, “Let’s see what happens.”