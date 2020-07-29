Madonna Censored By Instagram After Sharing Controversial Coronavirus Conspiracy Post

Instagram stepped in after Madonna shared a controversial coronavirus conspiracy post with her 15 million followers.

The social media site censored the singer after she posted a video stating a Covid-19 vaccine had already been found, the BBC reported.

The since-deleted post claimed the vaccine was being hidden to “let the rich get richer,” however Instagram was quick to blur out the clip with a caption saying: “False information.”

Instagram also directed social media users to a page debunking the claims made in the video, which showed a group called America’s Frontline Doctors speaking outside the U.S. Supreme Court building at an event organized by Tea Party Patriots Action.

Dr. Stella Immanuel stated in the video that she had successfully treated 350 coronavirus patients “and counting” with hydroxychloroquine.

Annie Lennox was among those commenting on Madonna’s post, writing: “This is utter madness!!! I can’t believe that you are endorsing this dangerous quackery.

“Hopefully your site has been hacked and you’re just about to explain it.”

Madonna’s post came after Donald Trump Jr. was previously banned from tweeting for 12 hours as a penalty for sharing the clip.

Facebook and Twitter previously removed the video in a bid to stop it being shared.

This isn’t the first controversial coronavirus post Madonna has shared, with her posting a video back in March of herself naked in a bathtub, while calling the virus “the great equalizer.”

ET Canada has contacted Madonna’s rep for comment.