The Ninja Twins Return To ‘AGT’ With Hilarious Backyard ‘Yummy’ Performance

The Ninja Twins are showing what they’re made of.

On Tuesday night’s socially distanced “America’s Got Talent”, the dancing siblings made their return to the show after the judges were previously split after their first tryout.

RELATED: Harmonica-Playing Brothers Rock ‘America’s Got Talent’ Judge Cuts

The brothers covered Justin Bieber’s “Yummy” from their backyard, complete with giant popsicle lawn ornaments and a table full of pastries and sweets.

The routine concluded with a jump in the pool while the judges watched remotely in amazement.

RELATED: ‘America’s Got Talent’: Performer Craig Reed Hooks The Judges With Lady Gaga And Hula Hoops

“It was so bonkers, so crazy, I actually liked that! I think you’re hilarious,” Simon Cowell commented, according to Yahoo!.

But while Cowell may have found the Ninja Twins funny, it wasn’t enough to put them through to the quarter-finals.