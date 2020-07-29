Colombian Dancing Kid Duo Simon And Maria Wow ‘AGT’ Judges With Their Impressive Moves

Colombian duo Simon and Maria returned to impress the “America’s Got Talent” judges during Tuesday’s “Judge Cuts” edition of the show.

The adorable pair showed off their incredible moves to Ray Barretto’s “Guarare” via a television screen, with Heidi Klum gushing: “I love you guys! And this time around you were even better than last time around.”

Sofia Vergara, also from Colombia, added, “I agree, I think the song was much better. I love this outfit, too.”

Howie Mandel told the youngsters, “Our problem is we only have so few spots, so we’re going to have to look at everything together. But you kept me smiling!”

Simon Cowell then asked, “How much does this mean to you to get into the finals?” to which the pair insisted it meant the world to them.

The media mogul replied, “The fact that you’re so young and so determined, even through this period, for me means a huge amount. I think this is a better routine than the first time we saw [you]. I think you did great, well done.”

The dancing duo did enough to nab themselves a place in the live quarter-finals. See more in the clip above.