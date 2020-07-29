Prince William Reveals One Of The Worst Gifts He Has Ever Bought Wife Kate

Even Prince William gets it wrong when buying gifts.

The royal recalled one particularly bad present he bought for Kate Middleton during an interview with BBC Radio 5 Live’s “That Peter Crouch” podcast.

William shared, “I did get my wife a pair of binoculars once. She’s never let me forget that,” Us Weekly reported.

William and Kate met while attending St. Andrews University in 2003; they tied the knot in 2011. They now share three kids: Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2.

The Duke of Cambridge insisted the binoculars incident happened “early on in their courtship.”

“I wrapped them. They were really nice,” he continued. “I was trying to convince myself about it. I was like, ‘But these are really amazing, look how far you can see!’”

“She was looking at me going, ‘They’re binoculars, what’s going on?’ It didn’t go well,” William went on. “Honestly, I have no idea why I bought her a pair of binoculars.”

William also discussed mental health and the role that soccer can play in supporting people’s mental well-being, as well as the upcoming Heads Up FA Cup Final, set to take place on Saturday.