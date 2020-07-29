John Callahan’s Ex-Wife Eva LaRue Says His House Was Broken Into After He Died

John Callahan’s identity was apparently stolen after he passed away.

The former “All My Children” star died in March at 66 after a stroke, and in a new interview with Fox News, the actor’s widow Eva LaRue revealed that someone later broke into his house.

“It has definitely been a roller-coaster because not only is my daughter grieving so hard, but I’m grieving separately in my way, too, because he has been my great friend,” LaRue said of Callahan’s passing.

“And at the same time, somebody broke into his house right after he died and stole his identity, his car, his laptop,” she continued. “They have been taking out loans and credit cards in his name and they’ve siphoned money out of his bank account – it’s been a nightmare. A nightmare.”

On top of everything, LaRue has had to deal with endless bureaucracy to solve the issue.

“As you can imagine, every phone call is being put on hold for like 20 minutes or an hour or two hours, and then people being like, ‘I’m sorry, we can’t help you.’ It’s just like a bureaucratic nightmare,” she said. “Every phone call that we make to try to fix the situation is just insane.”

She added, “It’s just sick and messed up. And I mean, the good thing is that they’re circling the wagons around this person. And so he’s going to get caught. But in the meantime, it’s wreaked such havoc for the last four months, like such crazy havoc.”