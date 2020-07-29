Seth Rogen: ‘I Was Fed A Huge Amount Of Lies About Israel’

Seth Rogen doesn’t mince words when talking about controversial subjects.

The “American Pickle” star was on Marc Maron’s “WTF” podcast this week; the two shared their experiences of being Jewish and their relationship to Israel.

“[As] a Jewish person I was fed a huge amount of lies about Israel my entire life,” Rogen admitted. “They never tell you that, ‘Oh, by the way, there were people there.’ They make it seem like it was just like sitting there, like the f**king door’s open.”

During the episode, Rogen also revealed that his parents actually met while staying on a kibbutz in Israel before moving to Vancouver.

Talking about anti-Semitism, Rogen said, “I remember my dad frankly telling me, ‘People hate Jews. Just be aware of that. They just do.’ And it’s honestly something that I am so glad was instilled in me from a young age. Because if it wasn’t, I would constantly be shocked at how much motherf**kers hate Jews.”

On the idea of a Jewish state, Rogen joked, “You don’t keep something you’re trying to preserve all in one place.”

When the actor said he would never consider living in Israel, Maron agreed, “I’m the same way, and we’re gonna piss off a bunch of Jews.”

On Twitter, Rogen’s comments about Israel sparked controversy, with many arguing against him, while others took his side.

seth rogen must be protected at all costs pic.twitter.com/1WrjN1rDCd — ☀️👀 (@zei_squirrel) July 28, 2020

Israel has become such a far-right racist apartheid regime that even celebrities who are not particularly political like Seth Rogen are coming out and admitting that Israel is ridiculous, antiquated, and based on ethnic cleansing https://t.co/XGUoen0rMC — Ben Norton (@BenjaminNorton) July 29, 2020

Seth Rogen has some cojones: 'I was fed a huge amount of lies about Israel my entire life. You know, they never tell you, that oh by the way, there were people there. They make it seem like it was – just sitting there. Oh the fucking door’s open!' https://t.co/XZMvBexC68 — Jonathan Cook (@Jonathan_K_Cook) July 28, 2020

I feel like @Sethrogen's comments are made from a position of really, really great privilege – and ignorance – if he can't understand why Israel makes sense to millions of Jews around the world. I just hope he appreciates it.https://t.co/JdXfFTGOSR — Lahav Harkov (@LahavHarkov) July 29, 2020