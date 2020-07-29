‘RHOBH’ Superfan Naomi Campbell Weighs In On That Brandi Glanville And Denise Richards Hookup Drama

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” superfan Naomi Campbell weighed in on that Brandi Glanville and Denise Richards drama during an appearance on Tuesday’s “Watch What Happens Live”.

“RHOBH” fans will know that Glanville claimed she and Richards hooked up, only for Richards to deny it.

Andy Cohen asked Campbell for her thoughts on the matter, to which she replied: “In this instance, I feel that Brandi is telling the truth. I didn’t feel like she was trying to say it in a gossipy way.

“The way she was speaking about it, because she had no intentions to go inside Kyle’s house, so it came across just as maybe she’s been surprised by someone that she thought she knew but she didn’t,” she continued. “And that’s happened to a lot of us.”

RELATED: Naomi Campbell Says Her Experiences With Racism Make Her ‘F**king Furious’

Campbell also spoke about the Black Lives Matter movement and Anna Wintour recently admitting she hadn’t done enough for Black creators at Vogue over the years.

The supermodel told Cohen, “Everyone used to think that you liked being the token Black person in the room. It’s absolutely the opposite. I never did.”

She said things had to “change from the boardroom to the seats. It needs to go right from the top.”

“The way that it’s had to come out, for people to lose their lives, is very sad. But this had to happen, this change had to happen.”