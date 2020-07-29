Natasha Bedingfield Opens Up About Son’s Recovery From Brain Surgery: ‘I Was Being Very Strong For Him’

Sixteen years ago, Natasha Bedingfield achieved instant success, thanks to her debut album Unwritten, the title track of which became the theme song for the hit reality show “The Hills”.

The anthem is all about living each day to the fullest, which is something the singer learned first hand when her one-year-old son Solomon underwent brain surgery after doctors discovered an infection in his brain.

“My son had two brain surgeries. And we were in hospital for five weeks,” the singer tells ET Canada. “It’s extremely a hard thing to go through when your kid is in pain. And you don’t know what the problem is.”

The British singer has been very open on social media about her son’s condition and his life-saving surgeries, revealing Solomon had “an area of infection that somehow found its way into the brain.”

“Feeling gutted but also thank God that we live in a time of MRI where we are able to see into our own minds and for doctors who are wise enough to keep asking questions,” she wrote on Instagram in December. “We are so grateful though that there is treatment for what Solo is experiencing and it is straight-forward and has worked many times.”

“I was being very strong for him,” Bedingfield says. “And then I would go into the hotel lobby and just be sobbing. Walking around, you know, sobbing.”

The 38-year-old reveals she wanted to share her story with everyone to encourage others who are going through the same thing: “I think it’s just that feeling that you’re not alone.”

The singer now enjoys spending quality time with her healthy son at home, which includes watching the animated “Jungle Beat: The Movie”, featuring her new single “Together in This”.

“It’s really fun to sing a song that’s in a movie that my kid can watch,” gushes the mom.