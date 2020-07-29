Demi Moore Talks Learning To Love Herself In Marriage And Getting Sober

Demi Moore is getting candid about married life.

Appearing on SiriusXM’s “The Jess Cagle Show”, the 57-year-old actress was asked about how she healed after troubled marriages.

“I think it’s a process of, not to sound cliche, but it’s really a process of learning to love yourself, accepting who you are just as you are,” Moore said.

“For me, I changed myself over and over to fit what I thought somebody else wanted.”

Moore also said, “Working through a relationship is really commendable in our disposable times. To go through the journey of really honouring the love that brought you together in the first place, and to really give it all you’ve got, but you can’t do that without that love and acceptance of yourself.”

Later in the interview, Moore opened up about how she got sober with the help of late director Joel Schumacher.

“I will forever be so grateful to him. As they say, somebody seeing more of you than you see yourself,” she said. “And in a way, he was doing it for himself. He wasn’t yet sober. In a way, he was doing for me what he couldn’t do himself.”