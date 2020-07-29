Andrea Bocelli Says He Felt ‘Humiliated And Offended’ By Italy’s Lockdown Rules During Coronavirus Pandemic

Andrea Bocelli felt “humiliated and offended” by the lockdown rules in Italy.

Bocelli, 61, suffered from coronavirus and has since spoken out about his recovery.

“I could not leave the house even though I had committed no crime,” he said of quarantine, according to the BBC.

The musician also admitted he didn’t follow the rules strictly “because I did not think it was right or healthy to stay home at my age.”

He added: “I am a certain age and I need sun and vitamin D.”

Bocelli suggested other citizens should “refuse to follow the rules,” insinuating the pandemic had been blown out of proportion, adding that he didn’t know anyone in intensive care.

“So what was all this sense of gravity for?” he asked. “Let’s refuse to follow this rule. Let’s read books, move around, get to know each other, talk, dialogue.”

Bocelli, who has two sons, Matteo and Amos, from his previous marriage to Enrica Cenzatti, and a daughter, Virginia, with his second wife and manager, Veronica Berti, criticized the Italian government’s approach to reopening schools.

“I have an eight-year-old daughter and it’s unthinkable that these children will have to go to school divided by a piece of plexiglass and hidden behind a mask,” he shared.

“It’s unthinkable that schools were closed so quickly, and with the same speed nightclubs were reopened, where young people go not to learn but to disperse their brains.”

Bocelli, who delivered a stunning performance at a deserted Milan Cathedral on Easter Sunday, was speaking out at a conference in Italy’s Senate attended by opposition politicians including Matteo Salvini, leader of the far-right League party.

The operatic singer has since claimed his comments were “misunderstood,” according to the BBC, adding that his foundation had helped many suffering from the deadly virus, which has killed more than 35,000 in Italy.