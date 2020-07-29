Michelle Obama Dishes On Why She Fell In Love With Barack Obama

Michelle Obama and Barack Obama open up about their marriage on the debut episode of Spotify’s “The Michelle Obama Podcast”.

The premiere episode of the former first lady’s podcast was released Wednesday and featured a familiar face. Michelle, 56, was joined by her husband, the 44th U.S. president, Barack, 58. The pair talked about their relationship, community building, politics, and more.

“You know that at the core of everything you have done politically, what I know about you as a person and one of the reasons why I fell in love with you is,” Michelle said. Barack quipped, “It wasn’t just my looks? But that’s okay.”

“You’re cute, you know,” Michelle elaborated. “But no, one of the reasons I fell in love with you is because you are guided by the principle that we are each other’s brother’s and sister’s keepers. And that’s how I was raised!”

Later in the interview, the famous couple expressed concern for the apathy of young voters.

“The thing that I worry is that I hear, I think, too many young people who question whether voting, whether politics is worth it,” Michelle said.

“Well, partly because they have been told,” Barack replied. “The message is sent every day that government doesn’t work. They take for granted all the things that a working government has done in the past.”

Michelle also shared what it was like being raised by a community.

“Every elder lived with someone,” the podcast host explained. “They shared expenses, they shared households, they shared the duties of raising kids. So, there wasn’t this feeling that you were supposed to do this thing called loving and supporting your family on your own.

“You know that seems to be kind of a new thing. And so, it felt like the community, the neighbourhood I grew up with operated on that notion. And it wasn’t just up to that parent to provide that stability and that love.”