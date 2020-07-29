Kendall Jenner Shows Fans Around Her Stunning Mediterranean-Style L.A. Home

Kendall Jenner gives fans a glimpse inside her stunning Los Angeles home in the September issue of Architectural Digest.

Jenner’s home, which she bought in 2017 and was designed with the help of mother-and-son duo Kathleen and Tommy Clements, and Waldo Fernandez, has a Mediterranean style to it and is full of subtle, neutral tones and organic textures.

Credit: William Abranowicz

“This is the first home I’ve done completely, and I think it’s a genuine reflection of who I am and what I like,” Jenner shares in the interview. “In the end, I’m still a young female in L.A., just trying to have some fun.”

The supermodel adds of what attracted her to the gorgeous property, which previously belonged to Charlie Sheen, “I like a house that has character. When I walked into this place, I was immediately drawn to the peaceful Spanish-y, farmhouse-y vibe.

“My life involves a lot of chaos and travel and high energy, so I wanted a home that feels serene, a place where I can simply zone out and relax.”

Credit: William Abranowicz

Jenner also says she much prefers having chilled nights in her house, as opposed to wild parties.

“I’m not a huge party person,” she shares. “There aren’t a lot of ragers going on here. I like turning on music, lighting the fireplace and candles, and watching NBA games with my friends.”

Credit: William Abranowicz

“This house has prompted me to spend more time in the kitchen. I’m always in there trying to up my chef game. At this point, I’m a pretty good cook,” Jenner goes on. “Kylie and I were super-lucky to have guidance from our older sisters and a mom who really has her s**t together. They all gave me solid advice on how to set up my kitchen and bath for maximum efficiency. They also taught me that a house is always a work in progress.”