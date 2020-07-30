Heather Locklear Clarifies Remarks About ‘Gross’ Scene In Which ‘First Wives Club’ Co-Star Was Scripted To Touch Her Breast

Heather Locklear is clarifying her remarks about one of her more troubling experiences on a film set.

Appearing on Zach Braff and Donald Faison’s “Fake Doctors, Real Friends” podcast, the actress recalls being groped by co-star James Naughton for a scene in the film “The First Wives Club”.

RELATED: Report: Heather Locklear Engaged To Chris Heisser

“There was a couple of scenes that they cut out of me, and then the only scene that I had had no lines,” she said. “One of the actors, we were at a funeral, and he was supposed to take his hand and touch my breast, and they show that.”

Locklear continued, “It was agh — gross. So I said: ‘Can you just take my name off the credits since now I don’t have any lines?’ So it was creditless.”

“So, wait, you’re in ‘The First Wives Club’ but the only thing that happens is a man grabs your breast?” Braff asked.

RELATED: Ava Sambora Styles Her Mom Heather Locklear’s Bon Jovi Tank-Top 20 Years Later

“He doesn’t grab it,” Locklear explained. “He actually outlines my areola with his finger. It didn’t say that in the script. I was like [gasps]. I’m so glad they’re following his hand down because my face, my mouth is fallen open and I can’t believe it and don’t do it again. One take and let’s go.”

She continued, “There was more to the part [than being groped]. I had filmed the bigger, bigger scenes. They just thought, I don’t know, maybe I was bad in it.”

Naughton’s rep told Yahoo!, “James remembers shooting this scene as written in the script. He completely understands that Heather would have felt uncomfortable shooting this scene, as he felt uncomfortable as well.”

On Thursday, Locklear took to her Instagram page to clarify that she did not intend to accuse Naughton of anything inappropriate.

“Oh no, I didn’t mean James Naughton did anything wrong. The script called for him to touch my breast. I was surprised that he circled my areola,” she wrote. “We had not discussed the scene prior to filming. To be clear, I was never upset with James, just surprised. Love you James.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CDRMnQRpvDn/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link