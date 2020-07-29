Heather Locklear Recalls ‘Gross’ Scene In Which ‘First Wives Club’ Co-Star Had To Touch Her Breast

Heather Locklear is opening up about one of her more troubling experiences on a film set.

Appearing on Zach Braff and Donald Faison’s “Fake Doctors, Real Friends” podcast, the actress recalls being groped by co-star James Naughton while shooting a scene for the film ‘The First Wives Club”.

“There was a couple of scenes that they cut out of me, and then the only scene that I had had no lines,” she said. “One of the actors, we were at a funeral, and he was supposed to take his hand and touch my breast, and they show that.”

Locklear continued, “It was agh — gross. So I said: ‘Can you just take my name off the credits since now I don’t have any lines?’ So it was creditless.”

“So, wait, you’re in ‘The First Wives Club’ but the only thing that happens is a man grabs your breast?” Braff asked.

“He doesn’t grab it,” Locklear explained. “He actually outlines my areola with his finger. It didn’t say that in the script. I was like [gasps]. I’m so glad they’re following his hand down because my face, my mouth is fallen open and I can’t believe it and don’t do it again. One take and let’s go.”

She continued, “There was more to the part [than being groped]. I had filmed the bigger, bigger scenes. They just thought, I don’t know, maybe I was bad in it.”