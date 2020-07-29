Melanie C Announces Self-Titled Album And ‘In And Out Of Love’ Single

Melanie C has a new project in the works.
The former Spice Girl announced the upcoming release of her self-titled, eighth studio album. Along with the album announcement, Melanie dropped a new single titled “In and Out of Love” and an accompanying music video.
“It’s so brilliant to release a pure pop, upbeat, positive fun tune. I think it’s exactly what the world needs right now!” Melanie C said of the song in a statement published by Rolling Stone.
Melanie C drops on Oct. 2 and boasts two other singles thus far: “Who I Am” and “Blame It on Me”.