Melanie C Announces Self-Titled Album And ‘In And Out Of Love’ Single

Melanie C has a new project in the works.

The former Spice Girl announced the upcoming release of her self-titled, eighth studio album. Along with the album announcement, Melanie dropped a new single titled “In and Out of Love” and an accompanying music video.

“It’s so brilliant to release a pure pop, upbeat, positive fun tune. I think it’s exactly what the world needs right now!” Melanie C said of the song in a statement published by Rolling Stone.

Melanie C drops on Oct. 2 and boasts two other singles thus far: “Who I Am” and “Blame It on Me”.