Dave Chappelle And Chris Rock Team Up For A ‘COVID Tested’ Comedy Show Featuring Jim Carrey

Comedy isn’t letting the pandemic slow down the laughs.

According to Consequence of Sound, Dave Chappelle has been hosting a series of socially distanced standup shows throughout the summer.

Over the weekend, “Dave Chappelle & Friends: A Talk with Punchlines” united Chappelle with Chris Rock for a “COVID tested” comedy show in Ohio.

And to make things extra special, their friend Jim Carrey joined via FaceTime.

“The privacy of the shows has been part of their charm, and little has leaked in the way of photos or clips. It was Rock who broke the embargo, sharing two pictures from the secretive event on Instagram,” Consequence of Sound said.