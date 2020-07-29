Regis Philbin’s Wife And Daughters Remember Late Host In Emotional Statement: ‘He Let Everyone Into His Life’

Regis Philbin’s family are paying tribute to the beloved late host.

Joy Philbin, who was married to Regis for 50 years, and the couple’s daughters Jennifer and Joanna have spoken to People about what made the star so special.

They shared in an exclusive statement, “He let everyone into his life. He turned every little daily annoyance and happiness into a story, and he shared all those little stories with people in a joyful and conversational way. It made his audience feel like they were right alongside him — because they were.”

Regis passed away July 24 of heart disease in Greenwich, Connecticut, at age 88.

“His family and friends are forever grateful for the time we got to spend with him – for his warmth, his legendary sense of humour, and his singular ability to make every day into something worth talking about,” the Philbin family previously said.

“We thank his fans and admirers for their incredible support over his 60-year career and ask for privacy as we mourn his loss.”

The statement comes after Kathie Lee Gifford, who hosted “Live” with Regis from 1988 to 2000, and Kelly Ripa, who took over as host and worked with Regis from 2001 until his retirement in 2011, paid heartbreaking tributes to their former co-worker.

Regis also hosted “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?”, “Million Dollar Password” and the first season of “America’s Got Talent”.

He won multiple Emmys and was honoured on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2003; he also received a Lifetime Achievement award from the Daytime Emmy Awards in 2008.