Lili Reinhart And Austin Abrams Fall In Love In First Look At Amazon’s ‘Chemical Hearts’

Lili Reinhart and Austin Abrams are ready to fall in love in the new teen drama “Chemical Hearts”.

In a new teaser for the Amazon Prime Video flick, the “Riverdale” star and the “Euphoria” actor star in the new romantic drama.

RELATED: Lili Reinhart Opens Up About Anxiety During The Pandemic In Instagram Live

Photo: Amazon Prime Video

According to Amazon, the official “Chemical Hearts” synopsis reads: “Seventeen-year-old Henry Page (Abrams) has never been in love. He fancies himself a romantic, but the kind of once-in-a-lifetime love he’s been hoping for just hasn’t happened yet. Then, on the first day of senior year, he meets transfer student Grace Town (Reinhart) and it seems all that is about to change. When Grace and Henry are chosen to co-edit the school paper, he is immediately drawn to the mysterious newcomer. As he learns the heartbreaking secret that has changed her life, he finds himself falling in love with her — or at least the person he thinks she is.”

RELATED: Lili Reinhart Apologizes For Posting Nude Photos Of Herself To Demand Justice For Breonna Taylor

Kara Young. Photo: Amazon Prime Video

Photo: Amazon Prime Video

The film is based on the novel Our Chemical Hearts by Krystal Sutherland.

Sarah Jones, Adhir Kalyan, Kara Young, Coral Peña and C.J. Hoff also star.

“Chemical Hearts” arrives on Amazon Prime Video on August 21.