Snoop Dogg Says Master P ‘Saved My Life’ With Record Deal

Snoop Dogg has all the thanks in the world for Master P.

In a conversation with “The Breakfast Club” this week, the rapper explained how Master P saved his life by giving him a deal with the No Limit record label.

“Do you realize that that saved my life?” Snoop said. “Master P saved my life. I was gonna put an album out called F*** Death Row and Mack 10 was gonna give me a million dollars to put it out.”

He explained that the album would have been released through Hoo-Bangin’ Records, which was part of the the Priority Records banner at the time, along with No Limit.

“I would go up there [to the office] to see Mack 10 and when I would go up there, I would have to pass by Master P’s No Limit sh*t,” Snoop said. “I passed by one day and Mystikal was in there.”

After a long conversation with Master P, Snoop was asked how much he’d want to be paid, and he responded “15,” assuming he would get $1,500.

“I come back the next day, Master P wrote me a check for $35,000,” Snoop said. “So I’m like, oh, I like this n****’s style. He called me to his office, he said ‘What you working on?’ I said, ‘I got this album called F*** Death Row. This motherf**ker hard.'”

Later Master P ad vide him against releasing the F*** Death Row album, telling him, “you ain’t gon’ live to see that album out.”

Master P then took Snoop and family to New Orleans and told him to pick out a house. At the time, Snoop’s home and cars were under Death Row co-founder Suge Knight’s name.

“Thank God for Master P,” he said.