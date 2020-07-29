Taylor Swift Responds After Being Accused of Copying ‘Folklore’ Merchandise Logo By Black Owned Business

Taylor Swift and her team were quick to respond and take action after being accused of copying a Folklore merchandise logo.

The founder of the Black-owned business The Folklore, Amira Rasool, recently accused Swift’s team of “ripping off” her company’s logo.

The Folklore is “an online concept store delivering Africa & the diaspora’s top contemporary designer brands,” while Folklore is Swift’s latest album.

Keen to make amends immediately, Swift’s team released a statement Tuesday which read: “Yesterday, we were made aware of a complaint that the specific use of the word ‘the’ before ‘folklore album’ on some of the folklore album merchandise was of concern.”

“Absolutely no merchandise using ‘the’ before the words ‘folklore album’ has been manufactured or sent out. In good faith, we honoured her request and immediately notified everyone who had ordered merchandise with the word ‘the’ preceding ‘folklore album’ that they will now receive their order with the design change.”

Rasool has since praised Swift and her team on Instagram, posting: “Thank you for everyone’s support, I have read all of your messages and I truly appreciate them. Taylor Swift’s team took a great first step by removing ‘the’ from all of the merchandise. We are in conversation with her team about the necessary next steps to make this situation right.”