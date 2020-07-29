Madelaine Petsch Slams Hateful Trolls Coming For ‘Riverdale’ Co-Star Vanessa Morgan Amid Divorce

Cheryl and Toni forever.
Madelaine Petsch is defending her “Riverdale” co-star Vanessa Morgan amid her ongoing divorce.
The “F The Prom” actress, 25, took to the comments section of Morgan’s latest Instagram post and slammed the trolls spreading “hate and disrespect.”
Trolls went after Morgan after she announced that she and Michael Kopech were expecting their first child and just days after the 24-year-old baseball pro filed for divorce.
RELATED: Michael Kopech Files For Divorce From Vanessa Morgan
View this post on Instagram
Exciting news… I am overjoyed to be welcoming my baby boy into the world this January 💙. This little guy has already brought me so much happiness and a feeling of such a greater purpose. I cannot wait to meet you!! On a personal note, I have had the blessing of growing up in the public eye having started my acting career at age 6. While this has been incredible for me, I am very much looking forward to giving this little guy some room to grow up outside of the public eye, until he tells me otherwise 🙂. Lil one you were made with so much love & already exude a light so strong it warms my belly. Thank you God for this blessing ☺️ I’m just so happy & can’t wait to dedicate everyday to being the best mommy I can be ♥️ “I’ll love you forever I’ll like you for always as long as I’m living my baby you’ll be 🎶 “- if you know you know #preggers 🤰🏽 #quarantine🎁 👶🏼
RELATED: Vanessa Morgan Expecting Her First Child With Husband Michael Kopech
“Where’s your husband at though?” one user commented on Morgan’s pregnancy announcement. Another added, “Don’t disrespect our pitcher like that.”
But that’s where Petsch stepped in.
“Honestly if I see one more comment like this I’ll lose it,” she hit back. “Vanessa is a beautiful mother to be and the hate and disrespect I’m seeing on this post about her bringing a new life into this world is disgusting.”
Morgan and Kopech tied the knot earlier this year.