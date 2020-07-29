Madelaine Petsch Slams Hateful Trolls Coming For ‘Riverdale’ Co-Star Vanessa Morgan Amid Divorce

Cheryl and Toni forever.

Madelaine Petsch is defending her “Riverdale” co-star Vanessa Morgan amid her ongoing divorce.

The “F The Prom” actress, 25, took to the comments section of Morgan’s latest Instagram post and slammed the trolls spreading “hate and disrespect.”

Trolls went after Morgan after she announced that she and Michael Kopech were expecting their first child and just days after the 24-year-old baseball pro filed for divorce.

“Where’s your husband at though?” one user commented on Morgan’s pregnancy announcement. Another added, “Don’t disrespect our pitcher like that.”

But that’s where Petsch stepped in.

“Honestly if I see one more comment like this I’ll lose it,” she hit back. “Vanessa is a beautiful mother to be and the hate and disrespect I’m seeing on this post about her bringing a new life into this world is disgusting.”

Morgan and Kopech tied the knot earlier this year.