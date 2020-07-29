‘New Amsterdam’ Cast Reunites For Virtual Red Nose Day Charity Event

The cast and creators behind Global’s “New Amsterdam” are reuniting for a good cause.

Janet Montgomery, Jocko Sims, Tyler Labine, Anupam Kher, and Dierdre Friel and executive producers David Schulner and Peter Horton will have a virtual chat with Entertainment Weekly on July 30 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. Hosted by Chat4Good, the special event will benefit the Red Nose Day campaign to end child poverty.

The hardworking doctors on “New Amsterdam” wrapped up their season early in April amid pandemic shutdowns. The medical drama also postponed the second-to-last episode of the season which deals with a flu pandemic that takes over New York City. Though it seems ripped from the headlines, the pandemic episode was filmed back in February.

Tickets for the special charity virtual event can be purchased for $15, with an option to purchase VIP one-on-one chats with participating members of the cast and creators.

“New Amsterdam” returns to Global on Tuesdays this fall.