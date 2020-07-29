Property Brothers Dish On ‘Brother vs. Brother’ Showdown

Property Brothers Drew and Jonathan Scott are going mono e mono on HGTV Canada‘s new season of “Brother vs. Brother”.

RELATED: Drew Scott Covers Justin Bieber’s ‘Love Yourself’

The twins will engage in an all-out property and renovation battle in Los Angeles’ historic Hancock Park. Dubbed as the “Twinseltown” showdown, the six-week battle will wage across two mansions with multimillion-dollar price tags. Eldest brother JD will serve as the referee.

“We’re taking our sibling rivalry to the neighbourhood where I built my honeymoon house,” said Drew. “I have the home field advantage and plan to settle this once and for all with a hometown win.”

“This competition started at birth, and I won because I came out first,” Jonathan added. “I can’t wait to celebrate my latest win right in Drew’s backyard.”

RELATED: Drew And Jonathan Scott Buy $9.5 Million Brentwood Estate

The “Twinseltown” showdown of “Brother vs. Brother” will air on HGTV Canada at a to-be-determined date.