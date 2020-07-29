Disney+ Debuts First Look Photos From New ‘Black Beauty’ Adaptation

The classic story of Black Beauty is coming to life once again.

RELATED: Luke Evans Dishes On Gaston And Le Fou ‘Beauty And The Beast’ Disney+ Spinoff

On Wednesday, Disney+ debuts the first official images of star Mackenzie Foy in the new adaptation of Anna Sewell’s classic 19th century novel.

Photo: Disney+

“Black Beauty is a wild mustang born free in the American west. When she is captured and taken away from family, her story intertwines with that of 17-year old Jo Green, similarly grieving over the loss of her parents.

“The two slowly develop a bond that is built on love, respect and mutual healing,” the official description reads.

RELATED: Jude Law In Talks To Play Captain Hook In Disney’s ‘Peter Pan’ Live-Action Remake

Kate Winslet voices Black Beauty in the film, which also stars Iain Glen and Claire Forlani.

“Black Beauty” premieres on Disney+ later this year.