Cole Sprouse Returns To Instagram, Reveals Why He Took A Break From Social Media

Cole Sprouse is back on Instagram.

The “Riverdale” actor last posted on June 26, before sharing a snap of the NEST in Tulum, Mexico on Tuesday.

“Know I’ve been off of social media for a while,” Sprouse shared. “Decided to take a much-needed mental health break. I’ve never been the most active user of social media, but even the minor amount I had been engaging during quarantine had become a bit too taxing.”

“Work is slowly beginning to pick back up within a new normal. And as someone who has only ever really known work their entire life, I found that I’m best on a schedule,” he continued. “Knowing when to step away like I did in college, and when to re-engage is a fundamental skill for any young performer. Take your breaks. Mental and physical health always come first.”

Sprouse, who also encouraged followers to vote by mail in the upcoming U.S. presidential election on his Instagram Story, went on, “In time we’ll all be able to see more clearly what this pandemic actually is—a massive global trauma. The effects of which have, in no small way, been encouraged tremendously by the failings of the U.S. We’re in the midst of a huge election, and I encourage everyone here in the United States to deeply consider our ‘modern’ medical health care system. I’ll be more active soon my sweet little babies.”

Days before Sprouse’s social media break, he denied some false sexual assault allegations.

His post included, “False accusations do tremendous damage to victims of actual assault. Furthermore, I would never seek to silence anybody. I encourage that people look into the accusations themselves, as the events detailed were factually untrue. This seems to be the latest claim in a series of incidents seeking to baselessly cancel my cast mates and me.”