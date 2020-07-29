‘One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest’ Gets Prequel Series ‘Ratched’ From Ryan Murphy

Nurse Ratched is getting the origin story you never knew you needed.

On Wednesday, Netflix debuted the first official images from Ryan Murphy’s upcoming series “Ratched”, a prequel to the 1975 film “One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest”.

The series stars Sarah Paulson as Nurse Mildred Ratched, who was previously portrayed in Oscar-winning style by Louise Fletcher.

“In 1947, Mildred arrives in Northern California to seek employment at a leading psychiatric hospital where new and unsettling experiments have begun on the human mind,” the official description reads. “On a clandestine mission, Mildred presents herself as the perfect image of what a dedicated nurse should be, but the wheels are always turning and as she begins to infiltrate the mental health care system and those within it, Mildred’s stylish exterior belies a growing darkness that has long been smoldering within, revealing that true monsters are made, not born.”

Speaking to Vanity Fair about the series, Paulson said, “I identified very deeply with her loneliness. I think ultimately at the end of the day, that is sort of what drives Mildred. A pursuit of survival and of finding some sense of home. Even though the methods that she chooses to achieve that internal security are somewhat questionable, I would argue that she’s doing them with a potentially selfish need, but a survival need nevertheless. Sort of an animal need that blinds her to the inappropriateness of some her actions.”

She continued, “A lot of us are on the planet trying to figure out how to survive our childhoods, our environments, our circumstances. And to have an opportunity to do a deeper dive into this invented character that has become so pulsating with life for so many people, to figure out why she is so cold…so removed… By the time you get to the end of the first season, you will not wonder how and why Mildred became the way she did. You may question her actions, you may have judgment about it—but you will understand it. It will make sense to you.”

The ensemble cast for the show also includes Sharon Stone, Finn Wittrock, Sophie Okonedo, Vincent D’Onofrio, Jon Jon Briones, Charlie Carver, Judy Davis, Harriet Harris, Cynthia Nixon, Hunter Parrish, Amanda Plummer and Corey Stoll.

“Ratched” premieres Sept. 18.