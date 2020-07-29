Marilyn Manson Drops ‘We Are Chaos’ Title Track And Album Release Date

Marilyn Manson is seeing double with the impending release of his 11th studio album.

Manson announced his upcoming album, We Are Chaos, and dropped the music video for the project’s title track on Wednesday.

The iconic musician, 51, broke down the meaning of the album while speaking to Rolling Stone.

“When I listen to We Are Chaos now, it seems like just yesterday or as if the world repeated itself, as it always does, making the title track and the stories seem as if we wrote them today,” Manson said. “This was recorded to its completion without anyone hearing it until it was finished.”

“There is most definitely a side A and side B in the traditional sense,” Manson continued. “But just like an LP, it is a flat circle and it’s up to the listener to put the last piece of the puzzle into the picture of songs.”

Manson hopes to shed light on the horrors deep inside people.

“This concept album is the mirror Shooter and I built for the listener — it’s the one we won’t stare into,” he explained. “There are so many rooms, closets, safes and drawers. But in the soul or your museum of memories, the worst are always the mirrors. Shards and slivers of ghosts haunted my hands when I wrote most of these lyrics.”

“Making this record, I had to think to myself: ‘Tame your crazy, stitch your suit,” Manson concluded. “And try to pretend that you are not an animal,’ but I knew that mankind is the worst of them all. Making mercy is like making murder. Tears are the human body’s largest export.”

We Are Chaos drops Sept. 11 through Loma Vista Recordings.