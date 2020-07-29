Tracy Morgan And Megan Wollover Call It Quits After Five Years Of Marriage

Tracy Morgan and Megan Wollover have decided to part ways.

After five years of marriage, the “Saturday Night Live” alum, 51, announced that they are filing for divorce.

“Sadly, after nearly five years of marriage, Megan and I are filing for divorce,” Morgan’s reps said in a statement to ET. “This is a challenging time for all involved, so I ask that you please respect our privacy.”

The pair got engagement in 2012 and wed in 2015, just 14 months after the horrific highway crash that almost took Morgan’s life. In 2014, a Walmart truck slammed into Morgan’s limousine on the New Jersey Turnpike. The crash killed longtime friend and collaborator, James McNair.

Morgan shares his youngest child with Wollover, 7-year-old Maven Sonae, he is also dad to Gitrid, 34, Malcom, 32, and Tracy Jr., 28, whom he shares with ex-wife Sabina Morgan.