Kate Hudson And ‘Almost Famous’ Cast Reunite Ahead Of Film’s 20-Year-Anniversary

The cast and crew of “Almost Famous” reunite ahead of the film’s 20-year-anniversary.

Stars Kate Hudson, Billy Crudup and Patrick Fugit caught up with director-writer Cameron Crowe to reflect on the film and its influence. The conversation was facilitated by Rolling Stone.

“I was young, so young, but I had been reading scripts my whole life,” Hudson, 41, reflected on her film audition. “I read it and as a 19-year-old girl, roles like that really don’t come along very often, where you go ‘Please, I have to play this part.’”

“The amazing thing was we committed to that song — and it was the right song — and it wasn’t even that famous a song,” Crowe said.

“You got to love Elton John, because as soon as he saw the movie, he was like, ‘I always loved that song! You understand that song!’ And he started playing it in his show, and he’s never stopped playing it,” Crowe added. “He gives us credit for it.”

“Almost Famous” first premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 8, 2000. The film received widespread critical acclaim.